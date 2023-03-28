Drunk IndiGo passenger throws up on aisle, defecates around toilet on Guwahati-Delhi flight

Yet another incident of an intoxicated passenger defecating on a flight has come to light in India. A drunk flyer allegedly vomitted on an IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi and then urinated all around the toilet of the aircraft.

The air hostesses on board the flight had to clean up the mess after the passenger's indecent behaviour on the IndiGo flight 6E 762 on March 26.

The incident was highlighted on social media by a fellow passenger on the flight, who also praised the flight crew for handling the situation exceptionally well".

"Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.

"Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power," wrote Bhaskar Dev Konwar.

It is unclear whether IndiGo airlines took any action against the drunk passenger or not.