 IndiGo pilot falls sick mid-air, Imphal-Delhi training flight diverted to Lucknow
A cabin crew had to make an announcement for a doctor/nurse on board to come forward to help the pilot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: IndiGo misses loading 37 check-in luggages, promises home delivery | Representative Picture

A IndiGo flight recently had to be diverted to Lucknow after the pilot fell sick mid-air. The incident took place on March 12 on the Imphal-Delhi flight 6E2503.

The safety pilot had a blocked nose and fell ill. A cabin crew had to make an announcement for a doctor/nurse on board to come forward to help the pilot.

“It was a training flight. As the first officer was under training, the cockpit had a safety pilot apart from the second pilot on board," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

"A cabin crew member got an oxygen cylinder and first aid box. While the unwell pilot was being attended to, another pilot radioed the air traffic control and diverted the flight to Lucknow.

"The sick pilot was attended to by a ground team and taken to a local hospital. The airline requisitioned another pilot and the flight departed Lucknow for Delhi."

article-image

