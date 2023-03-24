 Viral Video: The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman & Bellie travels in flight; IndiGo pilot gives shoutout to them
When the IndiGo cabin crew noticed the foster parents featured in Bomman & Bellie onboard, they have them a big shoutout on the plane

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
A video showing Bomman and Bellie, the real-life couple of the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers has gone viral from high in the air.

The foster parents of the elephant were travelling on an IndiGo flight when the cabin crew identified them and acknowledged their presence. The pilot made an announcement to the passengers that they were amidst the heroic duo and gave Bomman and Bellie a big shoutout.

"Let everybody feel lucky to have them onboard...They are not actors, they are real people who have played roles in the movie (sic)," says the pilot in the background of a round applause by seated passengers.

Winning the Oscars

'The Elephant Whisperers' was announced as the winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the Oscars on March 12. It is a 41-minute documentary short film, which tells the tale of an orphaned baby elephant Raghu who gets taken care of by mahouts Bomman and Bellie, an indigenous couple.

Post victory of the documentary, the Mudumalai National Park, where Raghu is currently staying, has reportedly witnessed huge crowds and has become a tourist attraction.

