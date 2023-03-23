The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie can't stop smiling as they pose with Oscar trophy; photo goes viral

Bomman and Bellie, stars of Gunnet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers, were seen posing with the golden Oscars trophy in a photo shared by director Kartiki Gonsalves.

The filmmaker took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture in which Bomman and Bellie are seen all smiles as they hold the Oscar trophy.

"It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home," she captioned the post. Take a look at the picture here:

Soon after she shared the photo, netizens showered their love on it and flooded the comments section with praises.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani commented, "Easily my favourite #Oscars picture ever."

"Love their smiles. Hugs and more hugs," wrote Mini Mathur.

While Esha Gupta dropped several red heart emoticons, a user wrote, "Melts my heart to see this, life is so beautifully strange."

About The Elephant Whisperers

In a massive feat for India, The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film at the prestigious award ceremony.

The Elephant Whisperers has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

The short documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Where to watch the film?

The film had its world premiere on November 9, 2022, at DOC NYC Film Festival. It was later released by Netflix globally on December 8, 2022.

The Elephant Whisperers is the moving story of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and his caretakers Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. They take great pains to ensure that the fragile and injured infant survives and grows to be a healthy juvenile.

The documentary celebrates the bond between man and animals and also gives the audience a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the country. It also explores the life of the tribal people in harmony with nature.