The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga returns to India after Oscars 2023 win: 'We had big competition'

Film producer Guneet Monga returned to India in the wee hours of Friday, days after her short documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.

'The Elephant Whisperers' was announced as the winner in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the Oscars on March 12.

Guneet received a warm welcome as fans and friends gathered outside the Mumbai airport on Friday as she landed in the city with the coveted trophy in her hand.

The Elephant Whisperers faced tough competition: Guneet Monga

Guneet spoke to the media for the first time post her Oscars win. She said that her short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' was up against some of the best documentaries, including one which was backed by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

"We had big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala. Our film worked across countries, ages...the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic," she told ANI outside the Mumbai airport.

Guneet received the Oscar along with 'The Elephant Whisperers' director Kartiki Gonsalves at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

About The Elephant Whisperers

'The Elephant Whisperers' is a 41-minute documentary short film, which tells the tale of an orphaned baby elephant Raghu who gets taken care of by mahouts Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple.

The documentary sheds light on the bond between humans and animals and also gives the audience a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the country.

Post 'The Elephants Whisperers' victory, the Mudumalai National Park, where Raghu is currently staying, has been witnessing huge crowds and has become a tourist attraction.