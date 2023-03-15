 Oscar winner Guneet Monga to back docu-film on Yo Yo Honey Singh; watch teaser
The yet-to-be-titled documentary will showcase the unseen and unheard chapters of Yo Yo Honey Singh's life

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Yo Yo Honey Singh | A still from the teaser of the doc-film

Hip-hop artiste and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's life has been documented into a film. The teaser of the docu-series was officially shared by the makers on Wednesday. Oscar winner Guneet Monga, along with Netflix, is set to launch the bare-it-all docu-film.

The yet-to-be-titled documentary will showcase the unseen and unheard chapters of Yo Yo Honey Singh's life. He is also expected to make some candid revelations and will open up about his sudden disappearance during the peak of his career.

Guneet Monga to back Yo Yo Honey Singh's docu-film

Commenting on the docu-film, Yo Yo Honey Singh said that he has spoken about his personal and career issues in the media before but he has never been able to bare it all. He added, "I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger."

Guneet Monga said that this was the story she wanted to explore. "We’re excited for you to meet the man behind the country’s rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed," she said.

About Yo Yo Honey Singh

The rapper entered the music industry with his Punjabi raps in 2003. He became quite popular with his hit songs like Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance and others.

He is known for infusing desi hip hop into mainstream pop culture, making it an integral part of the music business in India.

