Yo Yo Honey Singh: 'I want to thank Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping me in my struggle of coming back'

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was in news recently for his latest songs Yai Re with Iulia Vantur and Gatividhi with Mouni Roy, has an exciting year ahead. He is set to join hands with superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

On working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, an elated Honey Singh shares, “In 2023, I will be focussing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of Desi Kalakaar. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April. Salman bhai called and told me that he wants to do a song with me. We last collaborated on Yaar Na Mile from Kick but I couldn’t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

“Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song titled Kudi Chamkili for the movie Selfiee. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me,” he adds.

Besides Salman, the action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to release on Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License, helmed by Lal Jr. The original film revolves around a superstar played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector Suraj Venjaramoodu, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Akshay along with Sukumaran’s home banner. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Selfiee is directed by Good Newzz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) fame Raj Mehta.