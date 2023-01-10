e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYo Yo Honey Singh: 'I want to thank Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping me in my struggle of coming back'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: 'I want to thank Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping me in my struggle of coming back'

Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals his plans for 2023, which include interesting collaborations with Salman and Akshay

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was in news recently for his latest songs Yai Re with Iulia Vantur and Gatividhi with Mouni Roy, has an exciting year ahead. He is set to join hands with superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

On working with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, an elated Honey Singh shares, “In 2023, I will be focussing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of Desi Kalakaar. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April. Salman bhai called and told me that he wants to do a song with me. We last collaborated on Yaar Na Mile from Kick but I couldn’t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Read Also
Yo Yo Honey Singh on Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Chamkila, 'I am looking forward to it'
article-image

“Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song titled Kudi Chamkili for the movie Selfiee. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me,” he adds.

Besides Salman, the action-packed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Mrinali Bhatnagar, Shehnaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to release on Eid 2023.

Read Also
G2 teaser launch: Adivi Sesh reveals the upcoming pan-India spy thriller's connection with...
article-image

Meanwhile, Akshay’s Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License, helmed by Lal Jr. The original film revolves around a superstar played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector Suraj Venjaramoodu, who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Selfiee is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Akshay along with Sukumaran’s home banner. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Selfiee is directed by Good Newzz (2019) and JugJugg Jeeyo (2022) fame Raj Mehta.

Read Also
After Chum Darang, Andrea Kevichusa, North East Indian cop-supermodel Eksha Kerung joins the...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Golden Globes 2023: Big win for India! RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song; watch video

Golden Globes 2023: Big win for India! RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song; watch video

Yo Yo Honey Singh: 'I want to thank Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping me in my struggle of...

Yo Yo Honey Singh: 'I want to thank Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping me in my struggle of...

Javed Akhtar on Pathaan controversy: 'If everybody becomes a censor board then what is the use of...

Javed Akhtar on Pathaan controversy: 'If everybody becomes a censor board then what is the use of...

Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha: ‘I am an instinctive person and I was sure of what I was getting...

Anshuman Jha on Lakadbaggha: ‘I am an instinctive person and I was sure of what I was getting...

'Nightmare': Pakistani actress accuses Indian producer, Pak director of sexual harassment

'Nightmare': Pakistani actress accuses Indian producer, Pak director of sexual harassment