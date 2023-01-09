G2 teaser launch: Adivi Sesh reveals the upcoming pan-India spy thriller's connection with Jeetendra's classic Farz

Adivi Sesh | All Pics: Viral Bhayani

Trust pan-India star Adivi Sesh to always do things in a grand way. He along with director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal held a mega event in Mumbai to launch the teaser of their film G2. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

Goodachari (2018) was released as a regional Telugu language film since back then Pan-India films weren’t a thing but G2 is touted as one of the biggest Pan-India films to be made in five languages.

When we asked Sesh about the transition and taking the franchise forward, he shares, “I am glad that my last film Major was so loved in the Hindi belt and overseas. In fact, we have always made Indian films but were making it in Hyderabad and not Mumbai. So with G2, we thought of bringing our Indian film to Mumbai. I truly believe that we are Indians first and it was important for us to launch in Mumbai where the audience will realise that we also make Indian films.”

Adivi Sesh |

Elaborating further, Sesh reveals, “There’s an all-time classic Goodachari 116 (1966), it was remade in Hindi with Jeetendra saab in Farz (1967). As a kid, I saw Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna garu and he inspired me to become an actor. Goodachari essentially means spy in old Telugu language, however, it isn’t spoken in the usual vocabulary. When I did the first Goodachari in 2018, I used the same agent number 116 as a dedication to Krishna garu, even Jeetendra used 116 in his film Farz. We as a team realised that it has massive potential to be carried forward as a franchise. We want our film to travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kansas. The scale of the film is big as we shot the film across five countries.”

Team of G2 |

He adds, “Goodachari was dubbed in Hindi with a very funny title Intelligent Khiladi and over 11 crore people have seen it. When I was shooting for Major in Himachal Pradesh, in a place with a population of 400 people, they called me Intelligent Khiladi. So in a way, G2 is Intelligent Khiladi 2 and we want to give our audiences an immersive experience. It has a huge potential for a franchise model. We would be getting actors from Hindi cinema and international cinema.”

Adivi Sesh with Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi |

Vinay was the Assistant Director of Sesh’s 2018 film Goodachari as well as the Editor of his recent release Major. On a parting note, director Vinay concludes, “I thank everyone who came to support at the launch. I don’t know how much I can talk about the film but I am sure our film would be an epic immersive experience. Goodachari has a world with its own assets and we want to push the boundaries and make this franchise more universally appealing.”