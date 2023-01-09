After Chum Darang, Andrea Kevichusa, North East Indian cop-supermodel Eksha Kerung joins the Bollywood bandwagon with Lakadbaggha

Eksha Kerung | Pic: Instagram/ekshakerungofficial

Eksha Kerung boasts of many talents. First and foremost she’s a cop in Sikkim. She is also a supermodel, biker and boxer. Now she has added another feather to her cap. She will soon make her acting debut in Victor Mukherjee’s Lakadbaggha. The film also stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and will hit screens on January 13. The Free Press Journal caught up with Eksha for an exclusive conversation.

Talking about her making a balance between her professions and journey, Eksha shares, “It all started when I went to this national reality show which was based on modelling while I was in the defence forces only. It was difficult for me to choose between the two. I was in two minds whether I’ll make it through it further and if my friends and family would support me or not. I always had a dream to get into a reality series and I had followed the show since my school days. There are always ifs and buts in life as both my professions are poles apart.”

She adds, “I was on duty with friends and I told them that I so wanted to try in a reality series. I gave an audition in the uniform itself while the auditions were going on right there. I got an immediate response and it is unbelievable till now I guess. I told my senior officials that I got selected but they had no clue what I was doing. However, my parents were supportive.”

In the recent past, we saw artistes from North East India in big mainstream Hindi films – Chum Darang (Badhaai Do) and Andrea Kevichusa (Anek) to name a few. Eksha says, “North East is not only good in sports, there are many talented people from the region. We just don’t know how to start, we fly to Mumbai since it’s the city of films but what’s next? Thankfully, I got an opportunity to do a reality show where I learned so many things. Mumbai is a huge city and my parents were scared. But a lot of things are changing these days. I didn't even know that I could earn well in the film industry but people from there have to make strong decisions.”

Opening up about her role in Lakadbaggha, where Eksha is seen breaking bones, she reveals, “Being a cop and a boxer primarily, it was really difficult for me to play my part in the film. It is easy for me to punch anyone, maybe I couldn’t fight back with the same strength but I’ll do my bit for sure. I am comfortable breaking teeth and bones.”

She concludes. “I am more into modelling. I do a lot of print shoots and love them. Lakadhbaggha is my Bollywood debut and I gave my best. I haven’t seen the film but I am really excited about it.”