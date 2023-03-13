The Elephant Whisperers: Know all about Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga's Oscar-winning film

A still from The Elephant Whisperers |

Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

In a massive feat for India, The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film at the prestigious award ceremony.

Everything you need to know about The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

The short documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Where to watch the film?

The film had its world premiere on November 9, 2022, at DOC NYC Film Festival. It was later released by Netflix globally on December 8, 2022.

The plot

The Elephant Whisperers is the moving story of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and his caretakers Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. They take great pains to ensure that the fragile and injured infant survives and grows to be a healthy juvenile.

The documentary celebrates the bond between man and animals and also gives the audience a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the country. It also explores the life of the tribal people in harmony with nature.

It has been reported that director Kartiki Gonsalves spent five years to follow the human-elephant blended family belonging to Kattunayakan tribe to make this documentary.

Read Also Everything Everywhere All At Once wins 7 Oscar awards; check list