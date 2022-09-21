Reddit user thanks Bengaluru traffic for his love story: read to know more...

India’s IT hub Bengaluru and its traffic jams are synonymous. A love story that stemmed from the traffic jams and unfinished road projects in the city was recently shared by a Reddit user.

The Reddit user met his wife close to Sony World Signal, where they later became friends. He was dropping her off one day when the construction of the Ejipura flyover forced them to get stuck in traffic.

They chose a different route away from the gridlocked area because they were both irritated and hungry. They went for dinner together, and their romance began from that moment.

He disclosed that the entire incident took place five years later. The flyover is still not finished, despite the couple dating and getting married during the ensuing years.

The Reddit user from Bengaluru wrote, “I’ve mentioned this in another thread, but I met my wife near Sony World Signal. I haven’t put the whole story there, but the gist is that one day I was dropping her home (only knew her as a friend back then) and we got stuck somewhere nearby because of the Ejipura flyover work. We got frustrated and were hungry so we diverted and went and had dinner nearby. Anyway, I’ve dated her for 3 years since then and been married for 2 years, but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction.”

A screenshot of his Reddit post was posted by a Twitter user, captured attention of thousands of users.

More than 4,300 people have liked the post on Twitter. The social media users had some fun comments on this post and they alos, described their similar bad experiences with congested traffic in Bengaluru.

