Pakistan power outage: Electricity down, memes on; netizens use viral meme templates to trend the blackout on Twitter

The outage comes at a time when the country's fragile economy is struggling with challenges like a severe energy crisis. Memes have pulled up on social media to light up the electricity that's gone off

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan power outage: Electricity down, memes on; netizens use viral meme templates to trend the blackout on Twitter | FPJ
A major power breakdown hit Pakistan leaving many cities without electricity due to a fault in transmission lines. In order to confirm the power outage, netizens took to Twitter. In no time, the microblogging site was trending "power outage" as users were seen sharing memes on the scenario that the country is going through.

Check memes:

Confirming the power outage, Pakistan's Geo News reported earlier on Monday that several areas in Karachi and Lahore were without electricity. Pakistani Journalists, a K-Electric official (Pakistan’s largest power utility), and commoners constantly tweeted updates on social media.

Check tweets:

More memes below:

