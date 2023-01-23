Pakistan power outage: Electricity down, memes on; netizens use viral meme templates to trend the blackout on Twitter | FPJ

A major power breakdown hit Pakistan leaving many cities without electricity due to a fault in transmission lines. In order to confirm the power outage, netizens took to Twitter. In no time, the microblogging site was trending "power outage" as users were seen sharing memes on the scenario that the country is going through.

Check memes:

The whole country waking up to no electricity: #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/7lpulJqjBz — Zain Ali (@theycallme_jutt) January 23, 2023

Mom bringing out the torches and cylinder 🙂🤡: #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/WbKnFZPQzh — Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) January 23, 2023

Electricity Electricity#poweroutage pic.twitter.com/dutAEWaMYC — 💫HeliPotter💫 (@jin_he_hun) January 23, 2023

Confirming the power outage, Pakistan's Geo News reported earlier on Monday that several areas in Karachi and Lahore were without electricity. Pakistani Journalists, a K-Electric official (Pakistan’s largest power utility), and commoners constantly tweeted updates on social media.

Check tweets:

🚨🚨#BREAKING: Countrywide power break down since 7:30am in #Pakistan. 🚨🚨 — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) January 23, 2023

More memes below:

People with solar panels in their homes.#ElectricityShutDown #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/IMo6D8Jcka — F A H A D 🇵🇰 (@Fahadaleei) January 23, 2023

People with less than 20% battery after reading the news about national break down #poweroutage #electricity pic.twitter.com/HxccvqsgK8 — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓶 𝓙𝓪𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓻𝔂 (@jafrysyed_) January 23, 2023

