Friday The 13th: Celebrate the spooky date with these trending memes and GIFs

Not just is the number 13 considered unlucky, but it is even more concerning for some when the date falls on a Friday and making it "Friday the 13th." Today is one such instance of Friday the 13th, a date that rolls in fear due to many superstitions and theories stating why and how it is inauspicious and a devil's day. If you wish to vibe in the spooky and haunted mood, check out memes and GIFs to share this Friday The 13th:
The calendar just said it...
Happy Friday, haha, the 13th
Wishes for Friday the 13th
The classic GIF to vibe in the Friday the 13th mood
Excited about this spooky Friday?
If you have no special plans to mark the day, you'll find this meme relatable
Yet another viral meme template to celebrate the day
"I'm just happy it's finally Friday!"
Monday vs Friday
For the last time, "Happy Friday the 13th"
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)