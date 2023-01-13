e-Paper Get App
Friday The 13th: Celebrate the spooky date with these trending memes and GIFs

Today is Friday the 13th, a date that rolls in fear due to many superstitions and theories stating why and how it is inauspicious and a devil's day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Friday The 13th: Celebrate the spooky date with these trending memes and GIFs | Twitter
Not just is the number 13 considered unlucky, but it is even more concerning for some when the date falls on a Friday and making it "Friday the 13th." Today is one such instance of Friday the 13th, a date that rolls in fear due to many superstitions and theories stating why and how it is inauspicious and a devil's day. If you wish to vibe in the spooky and haunted mood, check out memes and GIFs to share this Friday The 13th:

The calendar just said it...

Friday The13th GIFfrom Friday The13th GIFs

Happy Friday, haha, the 13th

Wishes for Friday the 13th

The classic GIF to vibe in the Friday the 13th mood

Fridaythe13th Dance GIFfrom Fridaythe13th GIFs

Excited about this spooky Friday?

Friday 13 Crow GIFfrom Scared GIFs

If you have no special plans to mark the day, you'll find this meme relatable

Friday The13th Dog GIFfrom Friday The13th GIFs
article-image

Yet another viral meme template to celebrate the day

"I'm just happy it's finally Friday!"

Monday vs Friday

For the last time, "Happy Friday the 13th"

article-image

