Pakistan Shocker! Girls booked for thrashing classmate in Lahore school get pre-arrest bail, watch viral video

Lahore: In a shocking video reportedly emerging from an International School in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area, Pakistan, a group of girls are seen assaulting a fellow classmate brutally. The four girls were booked after the video of this assault went viral on social media. As per Geotv report, they have been granted pre-arrest bail by a sessions court against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

The girls, who are seen thrashing their classmate, have pinned her down on the ground and are seen sitting on her holding her by her head. In the video, the girls are repeatedly asking the victim to apologise over some unknown issue.

The video is purportedly from Scarsdale American International School in defence Lahore. A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) member @MaheenFaisal20 shared the video on Saturday urging the authorities to take action against the rowdy girls. The PTI member has claimed that the girl was assaulted by her classmates for refusing to drink alcohol. The father of the victim girl has stated in the FIR that his daughter was thrashed as she refused to join the company of the assaulters who are drug addicts.

Slapped, abused and hit in the face with shoe

The girl refuses to apologise and is abused by two girls who are sitting on her refusing to move until she apologises. She is repeatedly punched, abused and hit in the face. Another girl is seen hitting the victim, who pinned to the ground, with her shoes in her face. A boy is purportedly shooting this video and his voice is audible in the background.

Towards the end of the video, a boy's voice is heard in the background who asks the girl to stop but the girl with her hair dyed in blue refuses to it and says that she won't let her go until she apologises.

The victim’s father has alleged in an FIR that his the girls assaulting his daughter are drug addicts who wanted his daughter to join her company. He has alleged that one of the girls had a dagger as well. The man has stated in the FIR that his daughter's gold chain and a locket were also snatched by the suspects.

