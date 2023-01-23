e-Paper Get App
Ghaziabad: Instagram influencer fined ₹ 17,000 after her reel on highway goes viral

The Instagram influencer has been identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail who enjoys over 650K followers on the social media platform. However, her recent reel has landed her into trouble as she was fined ₹ 17,000 by traffic cops. She is likely to go live on Instagram on Monday evening to give a "clarification" about the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Ghaziabad: Instagram influencer fined ₹ 17,000 after her reel on highway goes viral | Instagram
Ghaziabad: The internet is furious about a woman who stopped her car midway on a busy highway in North India and began filming a reel for her social media page. In the reel that has now gone viral and attracted flak as well as fine, we can see her posing in provocative ways at the roadside.

The Instagrammer has been identified as Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail who enjoys over 650K followers on the social media platform. However, her recent reel has landed her in trouble and she was reportedly fined ₹17,000 by the traffic cops.

She is likely to go live on Instagram on Monday evening to give a "clarification" about the incident. She informed this by creating a story on Instagram as she wrote (translated), "Many are messaging me in this regard, I'll clear everything this evening during live. Let's connect live."

