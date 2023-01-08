e-Paper Get App
Viral Video: Instagram influencer draws flak for dancing, swinging inside Delhi metro coach; WATCH

In a viral video, we see an Instagram influencer named Aparna Devyal displaying weird behaviour inside a metro train. She swings, dances and also poses with her soft toy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Instagram influencer draws flak for dancing, swinging inside Delhi metro coach; WATCH | Instagram: Aparna Devyal
An Instagram reel shows a woman literally enjoying her ride inside a metro coach as she does some unusual activities in the public transport. What would a traveller in the metro train usually do? Be seated browsing the phone or have a talk with co-passenger, or just wait for their destination... However, this woman being identified as Instagram influencer Aparna Devyal filmed herself swinging, dancing and playing with soft toys when travelling in the train, allegedly in Delhi. Watch video:

What's in the viral video?

In the viral video, we see an Instagram influencer named Aparna Devyal displaying weird behaviour inside a metro train. She begins her craziness by swinging to the hand holdings by clutching them tightly, standing on the seats and showing off some dance moves, and also posing with the soft toy she carries on board. Not just that, on spotting the CCTV camera in the coach, she smiles and waves at it.

Netizens react

The comment section was flooded with reactions by netizens who slammed the activity. Eagle-eyed viewers who spot the seating to be reserved for the "old or physically challenged" wrote criticising her inappropriate behaviour, "Seat is for physically challenged not mentally."

