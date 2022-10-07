YouTuber 'Triggered Insaan' confirms missing fan has been reunited with family

Triggered Insaan's missing teenager fan reunites with family, confirms YouTuber Nischay Malhan |

A 13-year-old fan who allegedly left home to meet YouTuber Nischay Malhan aka 'Triggered Insaan' had gone missing since October 4. The 13-year-old fan, identified as Viresh Bhushan, reportedly cycled all his way from Patiala, Punjab, to Pitam Pura in New Delhi. However, little did he know that Nischay isn't in the city.

Patiala Police had taken the case under their scanner and requested people to inform the Cyber Crime Cell if they were in possession of any information in this regard.

A few hours after Free Press Journal's reported about the case, we were informed that Viresh had been reunited with his family. Taking to Twitter, the YouTuber wrote, "He has been found, Good News❤️ He's now with his family, safe and secure."

He has been found, Good News❤️ He's now with his family, safe and secure — Nischay Malhan (@TriggeredInsaan) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the kin who had brought the missing case to the notice of social media also confirmed Viresh's safe return. "Thanks. We found Viresh," Uncle Manish Bhushan tweeted in a reply.

Thanks. We found Viresh. 🙏 — manish bhushan (@manishkb19) October 7, 2022