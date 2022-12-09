WATCH: Instagram influencer travels in Delhi metro wearing a towel, video goes viral | Instagram/ @mohitgauhar

A video showing an Instagram influencer, identified as Mohit Gauhar, taking a stroll in the Delhi metro has won nearly 3 million views. But why? The man was spotted casually walking through the seats of the transport while being dressed in a too homely way - a towel and a basic banyan.

Mohit's bizarre way to entertain people and bring a smile on their faces is winning the hearts of people, while some even appreciate his confidence level to walk out in public while being under-dressed. Not just did he make his presence felt due to his clothing pattern but also took to style his hair and recheck his looks while onboard.

Is it a nuisance or a take-it-easy prank, you may ask. However, the videos capture commuters reacting in a positive way as they smile and enjoy his entertaining actions.

Take a look at the video, right below

Also, this isn't the first time that he has tried to do some public stunts to make people smile. He who calls himself a "public entertainer" has often used the Delhi metro services as his platform to amaze people. His Instagram account has more than 14K followers who enjoy tuning into his light-hearted videos.

Check out some more videos by this Instagram influencer

"The Andha Aashiq (the blind lover)"

Karwa chauth vrat inside the travel?

Nailing the celeb feel