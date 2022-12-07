e-Paper Get App
Korean influencer 'Mhyochi' expresses worry after the two accused in her sexual harassment case get bail, netizens comfort her

"Scared to go live today, Will I be okay?" she tweeted while sharing a news report of the court granting bail to the accused.

Updated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Korean influencer 'Mhyochi' expresses worry after the two accused in her sexual harassment case get bail, netizens comfort her | FPJ
A social media influencer from South Korea was live streaming her visit to Mumbai when she was spotted being stalked and harassed by two men on the night of November 30. Identified as Hyojeong Park, popular online as Mhyochi, was dragged, kissed, and eve-teased when she was live on Twitch. Following the incident, the case was brought to the notice of Mumbai Police.

However, the Bandra metropolitan court on Tuesday granted bail to the two men arrested for allegedly harassing Mhyochi. The legal proceeding was signed on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each and the duo was directed to co-operate with the investigation, their lawyer Zamir Khan was quoted in a PTI report.

Meanwhile, "Scared to go live today, Will I be okay?" the Korean girl tweeted while sharing a news report of the court granting bail to the accused. Meanwhile, netizens stood by her to comfort Mhyochi with "Don't worry" messages.

Check tweet and replies:

