Who is Hyojeong Park aka Mhyochi? The YouTuber from South Korea who was molested in Mumbai during live streaming

Who is Hyojeong Park aka Mhyochi? | Instagram

Hyojeong Park, popularly known by fans as Mhyochi, was taking a stroll on the streets of Mumbai when she was attacked by two men. Mhyochi. who is a social media influencer was seen being dragged, kissed and eve-teased by two men on Wednesday night. Following the incident, Mumbai police took cognisance and arrested two for molesting the female influencer.

Who is Hyojeong Park aka Mhyochi?

Mhyochi is a public figure with a huge fan following across different social media platforms. According to her online presence, she is a Korean streamer. content creator and model who resides in Belgium.

Hyojeong Park, who has a profile on Twitch, Disocrd, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube as well as TikTok, is known to her fans as Mhyochi. Her Twitch bio reads: Hi! My name is Hyojeong but online i go by 'Mhyochi'...I mainly play video games but may also stream other things like cooking streams, IRL streams, chatting or anything else i might like at the time. Come say hi!"

The video of the incident from Mumbai night was shared on Twitch, Instagram, and some of her other online profiles. On Twitch, the streaming got flooded with comments trying to assist her, netizens wrote, "Slap him," "call police," and so on...

Meanwhile, an YouTuber named Jay has been identified as her boyfriend, with whom she is touring the landscapes of Mumbai. In a recent video, the couple could be seen walking through the streets of Crawford Market.

The incident and its proceedings

Mhyochi was on camera as she was video blogging about Mumbai and the Khar area, it was then that locals misbehaved with her. All caught on camera during her live session, a man was seen approaching her closely to kiss her, while he later followed her on bike along with an accompany.

After the video went viral, two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - were arrested for allegedly molesting the YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them.

Police told that they had not received any complaint from the concerned, but took to proceed in regard of the incident on their own and began a probe.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 30, 2022