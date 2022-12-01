ON CAMERA: Korean woman YouTuber sexually harassed in Mumbai's Khar while live streaming; video goes viral

Mumbai: A video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a young man on a Mumbai street went viral on Wednesday night.

Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe.

A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed that the woman was from South Korea and was livestreaming in suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the same man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want one.

An account called Mhyochi later claimed ownership of the video. According to her bio, she is a 24-year-old content creator and gamer.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but investigation has started and police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, said a local police official.