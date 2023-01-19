Shark Tank India Season 2: 'Doglapan' to 'I am out,' memes without which the reality show seems incomplete

Shark Tank India Memes |

Are you having all eyes on the start-up-themed reality show, Shark Tank India? Whether you watched the earlier season or not, you couldn't have missed the crazy memes and punch dialogues from the show. Yes, you got that right if you remembered Ashneer Grover's "Doglapan" statement or the dramatic reaction of Vineeta Singh saying, "Oh my god! Unbelievable!"

As Shark Tank India Season 2 has already hit the screens and is keeping us entertained, you might miss Grover on the TV set but in the cringe memes. The creator and CEO of CarDekho, Amita Jain, is serving as the new judge in Season 2 as she replaced the BharatPe founder on the show. To amp up your craze for the show, here are a few memes that you must take a look at. Some memes also come from the recreated scoof version of the episodes.

Check out Shark Tank India memes:

