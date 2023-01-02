Demonetisation memes: Twitter trends with funny memes ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday on a batch of pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. Twitter is meanwhile trending with memes.
Check memes:
On November 8, 2016, residents all over the nation received a shock after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. The government at that point wanted to promote digital payment and completely eradicate black money.
Following the withdrawal of the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, the government introduced new ₹2,000 currency notes as part of re-monetisation. The Modi government also introduced a new series of ₹500 notes. Later, a new denomination of ₹200 was also added.
How about some memes that hit the internet during the days of the major monetary decision? Take a look at some memes from the past:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)