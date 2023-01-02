e-Paper Get App
Demonetisation memes: Twitter trends with funny memes ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Twitter is raining with memes as SC shall on Monday announce the verdict on the challenged pleas concerning the 2016 note ban

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Demonetisation memes | Viral/Twitter
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday on a batch of pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. Twitter is meanwhile trending with memes.

Check memes:

On November 8, 2016, residents all over the nation received a shock after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. The government at that point wanted to promote digital payment and completely eradicate black money.

Following the withdrawal of the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, the government introduced new ₹2,000 currency notes as part of re-monetisation. The Modi government also introduced a new series of ₹500 notes. Later, a new denomination of ₹200 was also added.

How about some memes that hit the internet during the days of the major monetary decision? Take a look at some memes from the past:

