Demonetisation memes: Twitter trends with funny memes ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday on a batch of pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations. Twitter is meanwhile trending with memes.

Check memes:

#Demonetisation meanwhile RBI and Centre Government in Supreme Court

😅 pic.twitter.com/8gv43b7N4m — Ravivaar (@ravi67ravi) January 2, 2023

On November 8, 2016, residents all over the nation received a shock after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. The government at that point wanted to promote digital payment and completely eradicate black money.

Following the withdrawal of the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, the government introduced new ₹2,000 currency notes as part of re-monetisation. The Modi government also introduced a new series of ₹500 notes. Later, a new denomination of ₹200 was also added.

How about some memes that hit the internet during the days of the major monetary decision? Take a look at some memes from the past:

Pic 1 : Nov 8!!

Pic 2 : Nov 30!!

Pic 3 : Dec 3!! #Demonetisation #IlayaThilagamVersion pic.twitter.com/bSdqW8C3Op — Ethir Katchi (@sudhanks) December 3, 2016