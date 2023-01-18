e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMicrosoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

The internet has reacted to Microsoft's announcement about layoffs with memes, in an attempt to pull down stress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Microsoft Layoff memes |
Follow us on

Microsoft is set to lay off thousands of employees today, reports suggest. The layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook.

Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates at its cloud unit Azure, after several quarters of the downturn in the personal computer market hurt Windows and devices sales, reported Reuters. The news agency reported citing sources that thousands of roles would be cut, with the software giant looking to reduce around 5 per cent of its workforce or about 11,000 roles.

The internet has reacted to Microsoft's announcement about layoffs with memes, in an attempt to pull down stress. Check memes:

Read Also
Chinese woman quit her job for THIS bizarre reason
article-image
Read Also
This Chinese woman works at cemetery as she finds the job 'peaceful'
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

WATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

Harvard University's tweet on 'snowflakes' gets trolled on Twitter; here's why

Harvard University's tweet on 'snowflakes' gets trolled on Twitter; here's why

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...

Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: Celebs and politicians raise concerns over breathing toxic air

Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: Celebs and politicians raise concerns over breathing toxic air