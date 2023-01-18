Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

Microsoft Layoff memes |

Microsoft is set to lay off thousands of employees today, reports suggest. The layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook.

Microsoft is under pressure to maintain growth rates at its cloud unit Azure, after several quarters of the downturn in the personal computer market hurt Windows and devices sales, reported Reuters. The news agency reported citing sources that thousands of roles would be cut, with the software giant looking to reduce around 5 per cent of its workforce or about 11,000 roles.

Microsoft plans to cut thousands of jobs across different sectors including the engineering division and human resources, according to media reports https://t.co/Gzv8HfXCjQ pic.twitter.com/p3lPk3vIkZ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 18, 2023

The internet has reacted to Microsoft's announcement about layoffs with memes, in an attempt to pull down stress. Check memes:

After seeing #layoffs is trending once again..



Corporate employees be like:_ pic.twitter.com/aXIkoobyWM — Sanjana Mohan (@SanjanaMohan10) January 18, 2023

#layoffs

I came in 10th - pattern changed

I came in 12th - JEE changed

I came in college - covid arrived

I went for jobs Layoffs hit

Am i the problem ?



- 2023 passout https://t.co/6OUJZkwcCG pic.twitter.com/xsP7wUpNFm — Vishal Verma (@IknowitsVishal) January 18, 2023

Best way to make sure you don't get laid off 😂 #layoffs pic.twitter.com/txSNV2bJ2D — Harshit Verma (@harshit1verma) January 16, 2023