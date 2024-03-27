'No Money To Pay Fine': Noida Girls Caught In Viral Holi Videos Claim Financial Struggle Amidst ₹33k Challan By Police

Noida Girls Caught In Holi Viral Videos | Twitter

Noida: The girls who have gone viral on social media after their stunt on a moving scooter and an obscene Instagram Reel in the Delhi Metro while playing Holi have claimed that they do not have the money to pay the fine imposed by the Noida Traffic Police. The Noida Traffic Police issued a fine of Rs 33,000 after the girls were caught making an obscene Instagram Reel on a moving scooter and violating traffic rules.

The girls, identified as Preety from Uttarakhand, Vineeta from Noida, and their partner Piyush, were seen in the viral video. They told Aaj Tak that they made a mistake by making such reels and also promised that they won't repeat the same mistake ever again.

They also claimed that they were not performing any stunts but were only making Instagram Reels. The girls apologised with folded hands and asked for help, as they didn't have enough money to pay the fine imposed by the authorities.

About Preety, Vineeta, and Piyush:

Preety is a resident of Uttarakhand and lives in Delhi just to make reels. There are claims that she has not completed her education and has no job either. She only makes reels, and there are 2 accounts each on Instagram and YouTube where she uploads her videos. She has a total of 12.90 lakh followers on all her accounts.

Vineeta lives in Noida. There are reports that she has also been unable to hold a job for long due to her addiction to Instagram Reels. One of her videos got 2 lakh views. Since then, she became more interested in making and uploading videos on social media.

Piyush, the duo's partner, is a resident of Delhi. He is a 12th-pass man and takes up random jobs to earn a living. He helps the girls in shooting the Instagram reels. He was the one riding the scooter in the viral video while the girls were performing an obscene dance during Holi.

AI-Edited Delhi Metro Video?

The girls also clarified about the use of AI in their Delhi metro video. They claimed that the reel was shot inside the Red Line Metro. When asked if the video was spreading obscenity, the girls claimed that if the audience thought it was obscene, then they also felt that they should not have made the video.

The Noida Traffic Police issued a fine of Rs 33,000 after the viral video, in which both the girls were dancing on the Bollywood song "Mohe Rang Lagade" while sitting on the scooter. The police took action after the video went viral on social media and sparked outrage. Internet users slammed the girls for making such an obscene video. They were accused of spreading obscenity under the guise of Holi.

Girls Apologise

The girls have apologised and assured that they will only make videos that people will like and asked the audience to love and support them. Vineeta also said that she left her job due to the craze for reels. She said that she will get back to work for a few days and then focus on reels again.

First Video on Scooter

They also said that they have not earned so much money that they can pay the hefty fine imposed by the Noida Traffic Police. They also said that they made their first video on the scooter and are still learning to ride it.