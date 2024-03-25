Holi Romance Video Sparks Outrage As Girls Perform Obscene Act On Moving Scooter, Noida Police Issue Fine Of ₹33,000

Girls Perform Obscene Act On Moving Scooter | Twitter

Noida: The festival of Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country on Monday. People are seen immersed in colours. Amidst this, a video has hit the internet which has sparked outrage, and people are demanding action. In the video, three people are riding on a scooter, two of whom are girls and one is a boy.

The boy is driving the scooter while the girls are sitting facing each other on the moving scooter and performing obscene act in Noida. Another person shot the video, however, no action has been taken against the one who shot the video.

Girls Performing On "Mohe Rang Lagade"

In the viral video, both girls are dancing on the Bollywood song "Mohe Rang Lagade" while sitting on the scooter. Whether the girls are dancing, engaging in obscene acts, or indulging in romance, you can judge for yourself by watching the video.

VIDEO: Obscene Instagram Reel During Holi

However, social media users have become outraged after watching the video and are demanding action against the viral video.

Viral Video Is From Greater Noida

It is reported that the video is from Greater Noida. On one hand, two girls are indulging in inappropriate actions to make reels, while on the other hand, three people are riding a scooter without helmets. The video is being shared, urging the police to take action.

Now @noidatraffic should seize the vehicle pic.twitter.com/2a0Ngst8pq — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) March 25, 2024

Obscene Act On Moving Scooter

After the video went viral, the Noida police issued a fine of Rs 33,000. The police informed about this on the social media platform 'X'. The social media users are also slamming the people invovled in the act in the viral video.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 33000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/8iOBgEESgW — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) March 25, 2024

Police Issues Fine

Noida Traffic Police said, "Taking cognizance of the above complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violation of traffic rules by issuing e-challan (fine Rs 33000/-) as per rules."

Social Media Users React

One of the users wrote, "Under the guise of Holi, the supposedly cultured girls have spread obscenity, the influence of Delhi Metro has reached Greater Noida, should we call this vulgarity or the ghost of reels? Another wrote, what message will these two girls, indulging in such obscene acts, convey to society? Even children watch these videos."

Another user wrote, "Only obscenity, hooliganism, and dancing in front of religious places remain in the name of festivals? There is a great need for improvement in this." Another wrote, "The police should take strict action, it is very important to rein in such people."