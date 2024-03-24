Viral Reel Inside Delhi Metro: Sensual Or Obscene? Who Are The Girls In Video

A viral reel video, allegedly shot in the Delhi Metro by two young girls, has become quite sensational for its content. Despite receiving some likes, shares, and retweets from many, some netizens have been irked to the point of calling for action from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against the young women. Many consider the video vulgar, while others do not care much. Whatever the case may be, the video, uploaded a few days ago, is still very much under discussion.

One Twitter user with the handle @ThePerilousGirl has claimed that the creator of the said reel is Preeti Morya, a 22-year-old from Delhi, who is apparently ‘very famous/infamous’ for making similar content on her social media page. She is said to have 1.2 million followers on Facebook and 306k followers on Instagram. This Twitter account has claimed that Preeti has previously taken similar sensual reels in public, causing disturbance to many.

"Other girl in video is 'Vineeta' her Instagram account has 41.6k followers," tweeted @ThePerilousGirl about the second performer in the reel.

My honest opinion :

No doubt She is a useless person.what about the others who watch her reels,they are more useless than her.

Agr dekhne wale nahi honge tho aise video kyu banayenge.

We need a firewall from govt to filter this content or people themselves stop watching this. — Thakur Arjun Singh 🔱 👑 (@Indicrajput) March 24, 2024

The video

In the video, the girls are seen vibing to the 2013 song ‘Lahun munh lag gaya,’ made unforgettable by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The girls, in their own remake version, are seen putting Holi colours on each other while steaming up their moves. In the video, while some fellow passengers remain seated without paying much attention, a few are seen observing the interesting show unravelling before their eyes.

However, since these acts were being shot in a public place like the Delhi Metro, it has sparked outrage on the internet, with many even slut-shaming the girls.

This Holi video in Delhi Metro is not a fake or deepfake video



Here is the high resolution video and the original link : https://t.co/eNlySWOuUm#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/O5duB0lUQc — Pooja Sangwan ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@ThePerilousGirl) March 24, 2024

In one Thakur Arjun Singh's 'honest opinion', "No doubt she is a useless person. What about the others who watch her reels, they are more useless than her. We need a firewall from govt to filter this content or people themselves stop watching this."

While another woke and 'concerned' netizen tweeted, "Hindu girl are becoming woke day by day."

DMRC's reaction

The DMRC, in a statement on Twitter while criticizing the video, has asked the public to report similar instances. "Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

"We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted," the DMRC added.