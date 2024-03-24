'Deepfake Tech May Be Used': DMRC On Viral Video Of 2 Girls Playing Holi In Delhi Metro |

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is analysing a video, which showed two women sitting inside a coach and applying Holi colour to each others' cheeks with a Hindi film song playing in the background, for alleged violation of its policies, the transporter said on Saturday.

"Prima facie, the authenticity of the shooting of this video inside the metro also seems doubtful as deep fake technology may have been used to create this content," it said in a statement about the video which has gone viral on social media.

"Through innumerable campaigns and commuter awareness drives we have tried to raise awareness among passengers requesting them not to make reels or indulge in any activity which causes inconvenience to fellow commuters.

DMRC Asks Passengers To Report Such Incidents

"We also request fellow passengers to inform us immediately the moment they see such shoots being conducted," the DMRC said.

DMRC is absolutely not in favour of such reels being made on its premises, it said.

In the video, two women are seen sitting on the floor inside a metro train and applying colour on each other in a fashion similar to the way the two actors in the song do.

Announcement Regarding Operations On Holi

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2.30 pm on the day of Holi on March 25, officials said on Friday.

The services on non-terminal stations will be available much later as the operations start from terminal stations at 2.30pm.

"On the day of the Holi festival, on March 25 (Monday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will thus start at 2.30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on March 25 and will continue normally thereafter, it further said.