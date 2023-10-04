Hornbill Festival: Nagaland Minister Announces Event Date With A Meme Punch; Post Goes Viral

The annual and much-awaited festival of Nagaland is soon to arrive. Despite the 'Hornbill Festival' appearing months away, the State Tourism Minister suggested the wait is worth it. Nagaland minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along, who is the internet's favourite, shared a post about the upcoming event on social media. Similar to his other posts, this one too was filled with humour as he announced the festival dates with a meme punch. Check post

A look into Temjen Imna Along's viral post

Along never fails to impress netizens with his fun-filled and creative posts. In his recent post talking about the much-awaited Hornbill Festival, he used the 'Evil Toddler' meme asking people to save the date. The event happens to be in December, but the Nagaland minister doesn't find it too far as he says: "All I can say is CLOSE ENOUGH!"

The dates for the traditional festival were stated to be from December 1-10. In addition to the caption, he shared an image to hint at how attending the festival actually feels like. The leader featured himself in the click to give people a glimpse of the happy event.

More about the Hornbill Festival

The Hornbill Festival is annually observed in December at Naga Heritage Village. The event reflects and showcases the tribal culture and traditions of the state. The celebration is also called the 'Festival of Festivals' for its grand nature. Meanwhile, it is also interesting to note how the festival gets its name; it is named after the beautiful bird 'Hornbill' which is reportedly part of many folklores there.

