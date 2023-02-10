Mumbai: The ongoing Urban Art Fest is a creative escape from the hustle and bustle of the city |

In the city of Mumbai, where calendars are blocked with exceptionally unique art events, it is no surprise that the city becomes a host of innovations and possibilities for extravagant art festivals. One such art show added to the list is the ongoing Urban Art Festival at Sassoon Dock in Colaba.

With larger-than-life murals and artworks and sculptures, the art show is a sight to behold with its creative beauty and opulence. The three-month-long art expo demands a lot of time to embrace the artworks here. The vibrant colours and strokes of happiness and melancholy come together to narrate a beautiful story of freedom, spiritualism, identity, sustainability, and inclusivity. The art project stretches to three wide zones with diverse artworks, each promising to leave you spellbound.

Wall Paintings |

The huge wall painting at the entrance reflects the daily life of the humans of Bombay followed by a whole new world of art in a huge open space – and the quintessential smell of rotten fish to accompany. Stepping further, we embrace Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey’s bright yellow installation titled 'Sea Never Dries' – a mottled patchwork of plastic cloaks and cubes that tower over the desert landscape of Coachella Valley. Another artwork by French artist Rero offers an immersive experience as you read through the words in a mirror placed in juxtaposition. For instance, the word 'selfish' can be disentangled as ‘sell fish,’ or ‘shellfish.’

Artwork by French artist Rero |

Before heading to the second floor is Delhi-based artist Sakshi Gupta’s artwork made of metal scraps and glass beads. Amidst that art where you find yourself transported to the world, the artists have imagined in their artworks, you are completely swayed when you enter the gallery zone. Here you are not permitted to use your phones, for it offers an immersive experience at the same time to introspect and stimulate your thoughts. One of the lines of the wall that made us think over and over read, 'How many generations does it take for a dream to come true...' We have no answer yet but it's a food for thought.

(Sourced)

The same floor also hosts miniature structures of construction work across the maximum city. It happens to be a mixed media installation by Sameer Kulavoor and Sandeep Meher which permeates 'What makes a city' with their "metromorphosis" – emphasising the artist's obsessive attention to details. The complete artwork highlights the transformation of Mumbai's infrastructural landscape in different stages.

The last floor offers the most promising experience for those who are in love with colours. With nude and abstract hologram paintings the walls here boast creativity at their best leaving you enchanted and speechless.

(Sourced)

While the artworks left us spellbound, the visit to the Urban Art Fest also offered a creative escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Some of the other highlights at MUAF:

Witness the local artists' skillful rope walk.

Walk through the Colaba streets to witness buildings stuffed with plastic bags.

The Asian Paints’ art house.

