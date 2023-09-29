Trending News: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Eats Pani Puri, Says THIS About Street Food | X (Formerly Twitter)

Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along is known for his engaging posts on social media which often draw the attention of netizens and go viral. Recently, the politician shared a post on X showing him enjoying some street food. He tried none other than the much-loved Golgappe to soothe his foodie cravings.

While letting his fans and followers on the platform know about him treating himself with some Pani Puris, he commented about street food and said what it means to him. "Whatever you say, the star is street food, both in price and in its flavour," he said.

Check post

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Along's post goes viral

Temjen Along's post caught the attention of X users as it went viral. In less than a day's time, the post attracted more than 500K views along with 20,000 likes.

People even replied to it and asked the price of the dish there. He then informed netizens that one could enjoy as many as five delicious pieces of Golgappe for just ₹10 there. His remark on street food was seconded by people. "Ye baat to sahi kahi dada (You said this right brother)," said one, while another asked, "Baad me extra sukhi puri aur paani maanga ki nahi (Did you ask from Sukhi Puri later?)

Check reactions

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)