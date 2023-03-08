'Confidence and Pose Next-level': BJP Minister Temjen Along REACTS to Congress' tweet on Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi in formals |

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Minister and BJP leader, took a dig at a tweet shared by the official Twitter account of Congress. He highlighted how the politicial party had used existing words and sayings rather than sharing some original content.

The Congress party recently tweeted an image of their leader Rahul Gandhi and wrote "Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone," a popular quote that is widely available on the internet. In the picture shared online, RaGa was seen donning formals to pose at his best, reportedly from the UK.

Check tweet:

Stand up for what you believe in, even if it means you stand alone. pic.twitter.com/dV3fG4NfB9 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2023

After taking a look at the tweet, the internet was impressed with the Congress leader's looks. It fetched several replies, including those from fellow politicians. While some said the picture appeared nothing lesser than an ad shoot, others reflected at his makeover and wrote, "All the best and deserve a chance (sic)."

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Along appreciated Rahul Gandhi's picture. "Need to agree that it's a good photo. Confidence and pose are also next-level," he tweeted. However, hours later, he took a dig at the photo caption. He suggested that the Congress party could have used a better caption, something original, for sharing the picture.

कम से कम Caption तो खुद लिखा करो 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YvHUyfKGZF — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 8, 2023