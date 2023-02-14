'Heil Singles!' BJP leader Temjen Imna Along's message for the forever alone tribe on Valentine's Day goes viral | Twitter

Not in a relationship this Valentine's day? No worries, here's a way to celebrate and not feel bad about not having that someone special. Some singles might agree to enjoy the day of love with the thought shared by youth's favourite person from Nagaland, BJP leader and Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.

Along, who is popular among the young minds for his 'single life' tweets and humour-filled content sharing on social media, rolled out a message on Twitter this Valentine's day. And, no doubt, it's just for the forever alone tribe.

"Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles," he tweeted along with an adorable and purportedly intentional poker-face picture.

Check tweet:

Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone.



Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles! pic.twitter.com/4icAaRZNPv — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 14, 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)