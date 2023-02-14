e-Paper Get App
'Heil Singles!' BJP leader Temjen Imna Along's message for the forever alone tribe on Valentine's Day goes viral

Those active on social media would know BJP leader and Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along for his 'being single' mantra that makes him youth's favourite

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
'Heil Singles!' BJP leader Temjen Imna Along's message for the forever alone tribe on Valentine's Day goes viral | Twitter
Not in a relationship this Valentine's day? No worries, here's a way to celebrate and not feel bad about not having that someone special. Some singles might agree to enjoy the day of love with the thought shared by youth's favourite person from Nagaland, BJP leader and Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.

Along, who is popular among the young minds for his 'single life' tweets and humour-filled content sharing on social media, rolled out a message on Twitter this Valentine's day. And, no doubt, it's just for the forever alone tribe.

"Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles," he tweeted along with an adorable and purportedly intentional poker-face picture.

Check tweet:

article-image

