Don't want to be 'single' this valentine's day? THESE 'courses' by Amazon miniTV may help you meet your relationship goals

Are you single this valentine's day? No, we aren't asking you for a date but we can surely share with you a viral post that may help you find one. A wall poster being shared on social media claims some quirky courses being offered by Amazon miniTV which can help one meet their relationship goals and no longer stay single.

Excited to know about the courses so that you can get going with your crush and change your relationship status by bringing someone special into your life? To hint at these courses, one of them reads, "BBC - Bachelors of beautiful compliments."

The poster attracts eyeballs and tries to connect with the single tribe who always desired a partner to spend their Valentine's day, and also make a future together. It reads, "Kya iss valentine bhi koi nahi hai aapko 'You are mine' kehne wala? (Don't you have anyone to say 'You are mine' even this valentine's day)."

The courses listed are:

BFI (Bachelors in Female Interaction)

DHC (Degree in holding conversation)

MBF (Masters in being funny)

BBC (Bachelors of beautiful compliments)

Considering that many might feel nervous to make their first move and strike a conversation with their crush, the offered courses have the situation covered. Also, going with the notion that girls fall for the funny guys and their adorable sense of humour, the MBF (Masters in being funny) course makes it to the quirky list.

What's the fee to enroll? Free, but wait, why so serious? Purportedly, these aren't the courses for real that will put you to a classroom mode with pen and paper. The poster suggests it to be an Amazon miniTV ad and the courses are nothing else but a promotion to the recent releases on the OTT platform.

The poster further adds that Bhuvan Bam will teach 'how to tackle relationship issues' with his show Rafta Rafta and Aakash Gupta would help candidates to turn 'I hate you' to 'I love you' with his show 'Couple Goals S4.' Rafta Rafta was released on Amazon miniTV on January 25 while comedian Aakash Gupta's episodes started on February 7, 2023.

