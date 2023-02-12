International Flirting Week 2023: 7 ways to flirt with your husband |

Flirting is healthy as it spice up the relationship. It helps to keep the spark in a relationship alive. Monotonous routine can make a relationship boring but by flirting; you can make it exciting and fun.

Here are a few ways in which you can flirt with your husband:

Sticky notes

You can stick notes in different corners of the house expressing your love for him like his wardrobe, on refrigerator and near tv.

Whisper in his ear

'I love the way you hold me', saying this while you are binge watching web series; will immediately ignite his senses and the result will be awesome.

Sending him your selfie

While your husband is at work, send him a selfie which highlights your beautiful smile or seductive look, or the fun kid inside you. He will soon call or video call you or even may directly reach home in a short time.

That sensuous touch

A touch at the right spot is required while flirting with your husband to do the magic. Massaging his shoulders while he is working at home or caressing his hair while talking with him will make him feel so relaxed and the rest follows.

Surprise kisses

You can kiss his cheek when he comes out of the shower or while you are walking on the road or reading a book or any other random time. He is gonna love it.

Flirty talks

You can give compliments like, "I like your seductive lips," or "You drive me crazy," and "I love the way you embrace me in your arms"; which will bring a huge smile on his face.

Roleplay

You can decide to meet at a place and behave as you are meeting each other for the first time.

Roleplay at home can be done too and you can wear a new lingerie. Your husband will get highly attracted to you.

