Food vs girls: Who gets single's favourite Temjen Along's attention? Check viral photo to know

Union Minister and internet's favourite Temjen Along tweeted an image of him enjoying his food. In the image, he was seen having all his focus on the delicacy and ignored everything around; yes, just like any foodie would do.

There were some youngsters trying to pose along with Along, but when there's mouth-watering food on the plate, you know what would have got the attention first. "Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food," Along, who impresses netizens with his 'forever single' goals, tweeted.

Check tweet

Girls, I promise I'm not ignoring you. I'm just having a moment with my food. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Dg6psXJR1w — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 3, 2023

His quirky social media caption was followed by an eye-blink emoji. And, undoubtedly, his tweet went viral on Twitter and saw netizens reacting to it. "I wish I had your commitment and focus," said a user, while another told him, "You are super funny."

Check reactions