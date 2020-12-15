From ‘Shav Sena’ tweet to Twitter fight with Priyanka Chaturvedi: 5 social media controversies of Amruta Fadnavis in 2020

With the allegations over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and controversy between Kangana Ranaut and MVA government, this year was indeed a tough one for the ruling government in Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis, during all this drama, was at the forefront in criticising the government. However, it was not just the former CM, his wife Amruta Fadnavis also emerged as one of the staunch critiques of the ruling government.

From calling Shiv Sena as 'Shav Sena' to criticising Mumbai Police, almost all the remarks made by the banker were followed by a spat and made it to the headlines. However, it wasn't only these statements which grabbed everyone's attention. Here is the list of statements made by Amruta Fadnavis which led to the controversies on Twitter.

When she called Shiv Sena a 'Shav Sena'

After the result of Bihar assembly polls, Amruta Fadnavis took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over its poor performance and called it "Shav (corpse) Sena".

"What is going on exactly? The Shav Sena did kill its own colleague (Congress) in Bihar. No matter where they are taking Maharashtra, but thanks for putting Bihar at right place," Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, tweeted.

Later, hitting back, the Sena, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, told her to realise the importance of alphabets in her own name.

"Don't let the alphabet 'A' in your name go into "mruta" state (dead in Marathi). Realise the importance of 'A' in your name Amruta," Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe, who is also deputy chairperson in the Legislative Council, said in a statement.