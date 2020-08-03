'Only audience forced to listen to your out of tune songs': Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Amruta Fadnavis for criticising Mumbai Police

Amidst this, there have been allegations and counter accusations made against the Mumbai Police and government officials. While reports have suggest non-cooperation between the police teams from the two states, others still have brought state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray into the fray. It must be mentioned however that none of these allegations have received official support, and remains mere speculation.

Citing the current, rather chaotic situation, former First Lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter on Monday stating that she was alarmed at how things were being handled.

"The manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being handled - I feel Mumbai has lost humanity and is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens," she tweeted, using the hashtags 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' and 'Justice For Disha Salian'.

This did not go down well with Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and she fired back with a scathing response.

"Roams around with Mumbai Police security and car • Only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs is Mumbai Police • Axis Banks account,allegedly taken from other banks of Mumbai Police BUT when Bihar elections come- cover failures of Bihar and defame Mumbai Police. Shame (sic)" the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.