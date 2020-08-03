'Only audience forced to listen to your out of tune songs': Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Amruta Fadnavis for criticising Mumbai Police

The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to make headlines even after nearly two months. While it had been ruled a suicide, many have called for a CBI probe. At the same time, the Mumbai and Bihar Police are investigating the matter, while the Enforcement Directorate looks into a possible money laundering aspect.
Against this backdrop, many media organisations have taken it upon themselves to conduct their own 'investigation' - from sting operations and exclusive tell-all interviews to the 'post-mortem' of a mannequin on live TV.
Amidst this, there have been allegations and counter accusations made against the Mumbai Police and government officials. While reports have suggest non-cooperation between the police teams from the two states, others still have brought state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray into the fray. It must be mentioned however that none of these allegations have received official support, and remains mere speculation.
Citing the current, rather chaotic situation, former First Lady of Maharashtra, Amruta Fadnavis took to Twitter on Monday stating that she was alarmed at how things were being handled.
"The manner in which the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being handled - I feel Mumbai has lost humanity and is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens," she tweeted, using the hashtags 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' and 'Justice For Disha Salian'.
This did not go down well with Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and she fired back with a scathing response.
"Roams around with Mumbai Police security and car • Only audience forced to listen to her out of tune songs is Mumbai Police • Axis Banks account,allegedly taken from other banks of Mumbai Police BUT when Bihar elections come- cover failures of Bihar and defame Mumbai Police. Shame (sic)" the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.
In another tweet Chaturvedi added that her behaviour was "shameful".
"As wife of a former CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful," she wrote.
I challenge these state BJP leaders and their political aspiration bearing family accusing Mumbai Police and defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city," she added in her tweet.
In case you wondering, Fadnavis, alongside being a banker (she is the vice-president – corporate head - west India of Axis Bank), is also a trained classical singer who has performed at several events and even been a part of films.
Her first music video, titled 'Phir Se' featured Amitabh Bachchan and hit more than a million views in three days.
Here's a video of Amruta Fadnavis performing at a police charity event:
