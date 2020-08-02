Going too far? Media channel conducts 'post mortem' on dummy amid investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In recent days journalistic ethics have taken quite a hit, as reportage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death becomes increasingly frenzied. We've seen sting operations conducted, and allegations and counter allegations being hurled, even as the police make headlines over their efforts to conduct an investigation. All this and more has been devoured by curious onlookers -- creating a feedback loop of sorts.
But how far is too far?
While a few people have recently begun calling out the increasingly detailed coverage, the tipping point for many was a on air 'post mortem' being conducted on a dummy. Footage of the mannequin with a white cloth wrapped around its neck has now gone viral. And netizens are not pleased.
The video bears the ABP news logo and also has August 2 and a timestamp given. In the short clip from the original footage, people dressed up in scrubs can be seen crowing around the prone dummy. They weigh in on the process of his death and the ligature marks and more, even hoisting the dummy up by the gauze wrapped around its neck.
But while people are rather horrified, there seemed to be a distinct lack of surprise. As one user put it, "Does anything surprise one any more?!"
Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his death had been ruled a suicide, investigations have continued.
Earlier too, media organisations had been called out for their disturbing reportage. Terms like 'Hit wicket', 'Patna fail' and more crept into headlines, and some made their way to his Patna home, filming and attempting to get a byte from the shocked family.
