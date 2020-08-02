Going too far? Media channel conducts 'post mortem' on dummy amid investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

In recent days journalistic ethics have taken quite a hit, as reportage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death becomes increasingly frenzied. We've seen sting operations conducted, and allegations and counter allegations being hurled, even as the police make headlines over their efforts to conduct an investigation. All this and more has been devoured by curious onlookers -- creating a feedback loop of sorts.

But how far is too far?

While a few people have recently begun calling out the increasingly detailed coverage, the tipping point for many was a on air 'post mortem' being conducted on a dummy. Footage of the mannequin with a white cloth wrapped around its neck has now gone viral. And netizens are not pleased.