'We've dictionaries': Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor-naughty' iteration in Bombay HC

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday told the Bombay High Court that he did not call actress Kangana Ranaut "haramkhor".
Sanjay Raut told the Bombay High Court that in an interview to a news channel he hasn't referred or named actress Kangana Ranaut in the entire statement.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has asked actress Kangana Ranaut to submit the entire interview of Raut, wherein he has called her haramkhor. Ranaut's advocate Birendra Saraf said that he will also produce the interview of Raut where he clarified haramkhor was "naughty". Replying to which, Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla said "We also have dictionaries".
The Bombay High Court was hearing Kangana Ranaut's property demolition case filed against BMC. The High Court had permitted Ranaut to add Raut, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, as a party in her plea against the BMC.
In her plea, Ranaut has urged the HC to declare the demolition of portions of her bungalow as "illegal" and also sought Rs 2 crore in damages from the BMC and its officials. Speaking to a TV channel in New Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "We respect law and would fight the court battle. Court cases are not new to me."
He said the move to make him a respondent in Ranaut's plea was laughable. Raut alleged there was a "pre-planned" conspiracy "behind the curtains" to defame Mumbai and Maharashtra, ruled by a Shiv Sena-led coalition. "Those who are speaking against Maharashtra are preparing their political platform. But why should Maharashtra be treated as a doormat?" he asked without naming anybody.
(Inputs from PTI)