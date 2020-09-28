'We've dictionaries': Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor-naughty' iteration in Bombay HC

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday told the Bombay High Court that he did not call actress Kangana Ranaut "haramkhor".

Sanjay Raut told the Bombay High Court that in an interview to a news channel he hasn't referred or named actress Kangana Ranaut in the entire statement.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has asked actress Kangana Ranaut to submit the entire interview of Raut, wherein he has called her haramkhor. Ranaut's advocate Birendra Saraf said that he will also produce the interview of Raut where he clarified haramkhor was "naughty". Replying to which, Justice Shahrukh Kathawalla said "We also have dictionaries".