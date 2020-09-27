'We are not enemies': Sanjay Raut after meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met on Saturday, prompting speculation in political circles, while the BJP denied their discussion had any political aspect.

The two-hour-long meeting between Fadnavis and Raut was the first one between leaders of both the parties after the acrimonious post-poll break-up after last year.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said Fadnavis and Raut met to discuss the interview. "Raut had sought Fadnavis' appointment for an interview for Saamana. Fadnavis wanted the interview to be published unedited and both met to discuss the framework," he said.

Shiv Sena and BJP, which contested the 2019 state Assembly elections as allies, fell out over power sharing formula, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said it was not ready to accept "less than what was agreed" with the BJP. The Sena formed the government in November last year with the NCP and Congress as the new alliance partners.