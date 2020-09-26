Here is the reason behind Devendra Fadnavis' 2-hour meeting with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met in Mumbai on Saturday. The meeting between the duo prompted speculation in Maharashtra's political circles.

Raut and Fadnavis met at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

Amidst the speculations over the meet, leader of opposition in the state legislative council Pravin Darekar has now informed that the meeting between Fadnavis and Raut was non-political.

Darekar also informed that Raut wanted to interview Fadnavis for (the Sena mouthpiece) Saamana and this meeting was to discuss how to go about it.