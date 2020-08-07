Supriya Sule ‘salutes’ Mumbai police after Amruta Fadnavis says city not safe

Three days after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis had said that Mumbai is no more safe, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday posted a photo of a police personnel standing in the torrential rains and discharging his duties. “Salute to you. Mumbai is safe and secure as you discharge your duties. Salute to you for maintaining the human values,’’ Sule said in a tweet and thereby retorted Fadnavis charges.

Sule along with her father and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday night, while travelling back home in waterlogged roads, had also on her Facebook post showered praise on the police. Earlier, Pawar at the function had hailed the police role in the maintenance of law and order and the respect they command across the sections.

Amruta Fadnavis on Monday tweeted that Mumbai had lost its “humanity” and was “no more safe to live” looking at the way the metropolis’ police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live for innocent, self-respecting citizens,” Amruta Fadnavis tweeted.

It was strongly countered by Shiv Sena and NCP who asked Amruta Fadnavis to leave the state if she did not feel secure.