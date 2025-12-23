 Thane: Dombivli Building Facade Collapses Near Phadke Road, No Injuries Reported; VIDEO
A forty year old residential building facade collapsed at a busy junction in Dombivli on Monday evening, triggering panic but causing no injuries. Shops and a post office below were closed at the time, preventing casualties. Civic officials have ordered a technical inquiry, raising concerns over the safety of ageing buildings in the city.

Pooja Mehta
Updated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Dombivli, Maharashtra: Panic briefly gripped a busy stretch of eastern Dombivli on Monday evening after the facade of a forty year old residential building suddenly collapsed near Phadke Road Cross at Madan Thackeray Chowk. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm and was accompanied by a loud crash as a large section of concrete fell in front of ground-floor shops along the crowded road.

Despite the dramatic collapse, there were no casualties or property loss. Officials said sheer timing prevented a tragedy, as shops were closed and pedestrians were not present beneath the structure at that moment.

Building details and narrow escape

The building, named Lakshmi Sagar, is a ground plus four storey structure with 16 shops on the ground floor and 18 residential flats above. A post office operates on the first floor and caters to more than a thousand account holders, many of them senior citizens. The office remains shut between 5 pm and 10 pm, which proved crucial in averting injuries.

A large concrete portion above the shops gave way without warning. Cracks that appeared on the walls after the collapse have since caused anxiety among occupants and shopkeepers. On hearing the sound, residents rushed out of their homes in fear.

Emergency response and civic action

At the time of the incident, 32 residents were present across 17 flats. Local Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party branch chief Ajay Gharat reached the spot and alerted the police and fire brigade. He also urged the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation to arrange temporary accommodation for affected families.

Police quickly cordoned off the area, dispersed onlookers and ensured the road was cleared to prevent further risk in the busy locality.

Questions over structural audit

Residents pointed out that a structural audit was conducted two years ago and reportedly declared the building safe for another ten to fifteen years. No dangerous or highly dangerous notices had been issued by the civic body so far, raising serious questions about the audit process.

As authorities begin their inquiry, the incident has reignited concerns over the safety of ageing buildings across Dombivli, especially those located in densely populated and high traffic zones.

