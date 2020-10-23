Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi engage in Twitter spat after Mumbai Police shifts 40,000 accounts from Axis Bank

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta seems to have once again engaged in a Twitter spat on Friday that saw accusations being hurled over the Axis Bank transfer and even Eknath Khadse's political turn!

Notably, the Mumbai Police on this day took the decision to transfer 40,000 salary accounts from Axis Bank to HDFC Bank.

Praising the decision, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her official handle on Twitter and said that this was a "much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen".

"Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 50,000 cops from Axis Bank soon. Much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen and state government employees' salary accounts moved overnight," the Shiv Sena leader wrote.

The tweet seems to have then triggered Amruta Fadnavis, who holds a senior position in Axis Bank, and presumably took the post to be targetted at her, given her history of Twitter spats against Chaturvedi.

Amruta, in response, quoted the tweet and wrote that Axis Bank was not her "family bank" and that the accounts were acquired back in 2005, based on technology and services. She, in turn, attacked Chaturvedi, calling her an "opportunistic dal badlu," a colloquial term for 'turncoat' and a supposed jibe at the fact that Priyanka Chaturvedi had in her political career quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena.

Amruta wrote, “Axis Bank is not my family Bank — it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic dal badlu understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005 — basis technology and services.”