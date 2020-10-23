Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi engage in Twitter spat after Mumbai Police shifts 40,000 accounts from Axis Bank

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta seems to have once again engaged in a Twitter spat on Friday that saw accusations being hurled over the Axis Bank transfer and even Eknath Khadse's political turn!
Notably, the Mumbai Police on this day took the decision to transfer 40,000 salary accounts from Axis Bank to HDFC Bank.
Praising the decision, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her official handle on Twitter and said that this was a "much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen".
"Mumbai Police will transfer salary accounts of 50,000 cops from Axis Bank soon. Much needed move considering how arbitrarily the bank was chosen and state government employees' salary accounts moved overnight," the Shiv Sena leader wrote.
The tweet seems to have then triggered Amruta Fadnavis, who holds a senior position in Axis Bank, and presumably took the post to be targetted at her, given her history of Twitter spats against Chaturvedi.
Amruta, in response, quoted the tweet and wrote that Axis Bank was not her "family bank" and that the accounts were acquired back in 2005, based on technology and services. She, in turn, attacked Chaturvedi, calling her an "opportunistic dal badlu," a colloquial term for 'turncoat' and a supposed jibe at the fact that Priyanka Chaturvedi had in her political career quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena.
Amruta wrote, “Axis Bank is not my family Bank — it’s third largest listed private sector bank and I’m an employee who has worked for the same bank for 18 years! How will an opportunistic dal badlu understand this honesty & hard work! These accounts were acquired in 2005 — basis technology and services.”
The retaliation only served as further tinder into the fire, as Priyanka Chaturvedi did not the personal attack on her political trajectory too lightly. She, in turn, invoked the example of Eknath Khadse, a Maharashtra leader who left the BJP, a party he had served for decades, over a spat with Devendra Fadnavis, and joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) only recently.
Priyanka Chaturvedi even mentioned the fact that Amruta Fadnavis shouldn't have taken the Axis Bank jibe so personally when she had not even mentioned her in the original tweet.
"Why did it hit you so hard when I didn’t even mention you and why does the decision of Mumbai Police hurt if it isn’t your family bank? I said it was arbitrary, why did it hit you? About the dal badlu (turncoat) bit, maybe Eknath Khadse ji will best respond to you," Chaturvedi wrote.
The spat continued on and can be seen on display at Twitter, where Amruta Fadnavis kept responding with reports citing sources which said that the bank transfer was done simply on the basis of the bank's technology and services offered. "Dirty politics cannot bog down the honest and the strong," she said.
Notably, the Mumbai Police's contract with Axis Bank ended on July 31 earlier this year, prompting the move.
