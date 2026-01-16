 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Election Commission Issues Notice To Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Over 'False Affidavit' Allegations
The Election Commission issued a notice to former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar over alleged submission of a false affidavit during the BMC polls. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused her of suppressing details of criminal cases, including probes linked to the COVID body bag scam and SRA projects.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar |

Mumbai: In a major development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections results, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday issued a formal notice to Kishori Pednekar, the former Mayor of Mumbai and a senior candidate for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The notice comes in response to a detailed complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has accused Pednekar of submitting a 'false and misleading' affidavit during her nomination process.

Serious Allegations Against Kishori Pednekar

The complaint, filed by Somaiya earlier this month, alleges that Pednekar deliberately suppressed critical information in her mandatory election disclosures. Specifically, Somaiya claims that the Shiv Sena UBT leader failed to disclose the full extent of her involvement in ongoing criminal investigations, including the high-profile COVID-19 body bag scam and irregularities related to Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects.

"The public has a right to know the background of those they vote for," Somaiya stated in his petition to the Returning Officer. "By hiding these First Information Reports (FIRs) and pending cases, she has not only misled the commission but has committed a fraud against the voters of Mumbai," he added.

The fight over Mumbai civic polls escalated as the Shinde-led Shiv Sena approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the nomination of Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kishori Pednekar over alleged nondisclosure of criminal cases.

Demand For Disqualification

Somaiya formally demanded the immediate cancellation of Pednekar’s candidature for the civic polls. According to election laws, the non-disclosure of criminal antecedents or significant financial information can lead to the disqualification of a candidate.

The Election Commission's notice gave Pednekar a strict timeline to respond. The Returning Officer confirmed that the commission is currently reviewing the sworn affidavit submitted by Somaiya in support of his allegations. "Please submit your clarification regarding the complaint received against you via email or at the office immediately," the notice by EC read.

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Counting Of Votes Shortly Under Shadow Of Controversies & Fraud...
article-image

The timing of the notice is critical, as Mumbai is ready to witness a new mayor after the counting of votes of all 227 wards. Kishori Pednekar, a three-time corporator and a prominent face of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, is contesting from Ward 199 (Lower Parel).

What’s Next?

The Election Commission is expected to conduct a hearing after receiving Pednekar's response. If the allegations of suppression of facts are proven true, the commission holds the power to invalidate her nomination, which would be a major blow to the Shiv Sena UBT-MNS alliance.

