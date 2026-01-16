Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Counting Of Votes Today Under Shadow Of Controversies & Fraud Allegations

BMC Elections 2026 | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will officially begin at 10:00 am on Friday across 23 designated centres. While the city awaits the verdict for India’s richest civic body, the atmosphere remains charged following a turbulent polling day marked by a cash-for-votes scandal and technical grievances from both the opposition and voters.

It was anticipated that voter turnout in the 2026 BMC elections would surpass the 55 per cent recorded in the 2017 polls. However, despite extensive offline and online campaigning by the election department, turnout has remained below 55 per cent.

Counting In Phases Amid Security

Over 2,300 personnel have been deployed to oversee the tabulation for the 227 wards. In a departure from previous years, the State Election Commission (SEC) is conducting the count in phases, with only two wards being processed at a time per returning officer.

This slow-lane approach has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Congress leaders have labelled the move suspicious, alleging it could open the door for results manipulation in the final hours.

Allegations Of Malpractice

The run-up to today’s counting was marred by a series of explosive allegations. On the eve of the election, reports of widespread cash-for-votes surfaced across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Shiv Sena UBT accused the ruling Mahayuti coalition of distributing envelopes of cash and household appliances to influence voters.

Furthermore, a controversy regarding the 'erasable' nature of indelible ink has sparked a political firestorm. Opposition leaders claimed that the ink applied to voters' fingers could be easily removed with acetone, raising fears of multiple voting. While the SEC has dismissed these claims and ordered an inquiry, the issue has dented public confidence in the process.

Voter Frustration & Exit Polls

Voters also voiced major frustration on polling day. Many citizens reported that their names were missing from the rolls or that their assigned booths had been changed without prior notice. Discrepancies in voter IDs and poorly printed electoral lists reportedly led to delays and heated exchanges at several booths in South Mumbai and the suburbs.

Despite the friction, exit polls suggest a dominant performance by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with projections placing them well above the 114-seat majority mark. The Shiv Sena UBT, led by Uddhav Thackeray and the MNS are expected to trail.

The Mumbai Police have implemented a zero-tolerance security protocol around counting centres to prevent clashes between rival party workers. Official results for all 227 seats are expected by late evening.

