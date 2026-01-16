IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging Towards Cockpit; 2 Passengers Deboarded |

Mumbai: Two passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi were deboarded and handed over to security agencies on Tuesday after they became unruly during a prolonged delay before take-off.

Details On The Delay

Flight 6E1085, scheduled to depart at 4.05 am, eventually took off at 1.21 pm after a delay of over nine hours. IndiGo said the delay was caused by a combination of operational factors, including the late arrival of the incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion and crew members exceeding their permissible duty time limits, as reported by The Times of India.

Viral Video Captures In-Flight Drama

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show several passengers from the front rows standing in the aisle and arguing with a lone flight attendant. The passengers are heard demanding to speak with the pilots, while the crew member blocks access to the cockpit.

Some passengers appear aggressive, hurling abuses at the attendant, as others record the scene on their mobile phones. Another clip, reportedly from an onboard camera, shows one passenger kicking the aircraft’s L1 door in frustration.

IndiGo Issues Statement After The Incident

In a statement, IndiGo said two passengers were declared unruly after behaving inappropriately during the waiting period. “As per protocol, they were asked to deboard the aircraft and were handed over to security agencies,” the airline said as quoted by TOI. IndiGo added that meals and refreshments were served multiple times during the delay and that airport staff remained available throughout to assist passengers.

