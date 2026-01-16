 IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging Towards Cockpit; 2 Passengers Deboarded
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging Towards Cockpit; 2 Passengers Deboarded

IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging Towards Cockpit; 2 Passengers Deboarded

Two passengers were deboarded from an IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi flight and handed to security after turning unruly during a delay of over nine hours. Videos showed passengers arguing with cabin crew, blocking the aisle and one kicking the aircraft door. IndiGo said the delay was due to operational issues and that meals were provided during the wait.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
IndiGo Mumbai–Krabi Flight Chaos: Viral Video Shows Ruckus On Board Due To Delay, Flyers Charging Towards Cockpit; 2 Passengers Deboarded |

Mumbai: Two passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Krabi were deboarded and handed over to security agencies on Tuesday after they became unruly during a prolonged delay before take-off.

Details On The Delay

Flight 6E1085, scheduled to depart at 4.05 am, eventually took off at 1.21 pm after a delay of over nine hours. IndiGo said the delay was caused by a combination of operational factors, including the late arrival of the incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion and crew members exceeding their permissible duty time limits, as reported by The Times of India.

Viral Video Captures In-Flight Drama

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Unrest: House of Hindu Teacher Set On Fire In Sylhet As Violence Against Minorities Continues; Dramatic Video
Bangladesh Unrest: House of Hindu Teacher Set On Fire In Sylhet As Violence Against Minorities Continues; Dramatic Video
The 50 Confirmed Contestant List: Beside Karan Patel & Mr. Faisu, Mallika Sherawat, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Chahat Pandey & Others Likely To Join
The 50 Confirmed Contestant List: Beside Karan Patel & Mr. Faisu, Mallika Sherawat, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Chahat Pandey & Others Likely To Join
'Thrilled & Excited': After 24 Years With Microsoft, Irina Ghose Moves To Anthropic To Lead India Operations
'Thrilled & Excited': After 24 Years With Microsoft, Irina Ghose Moves To Anthropic To Lead India Operations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show several passengers from the front rows standing in the aisle and arguing with a lone flight attendant. The passengers are heard demanding to speak with the pilots, while the crew member blocks access to the cockpit.

Some passengers appear aggressive, hurling abuses at the attendant, as others record the scene on their mobile phones. Another clip, reportedly from an onboard camera, shows one passenger kicking the aircraft’s L1 door in frustration.

Read Also
'IndiGo’s ₹10,000 Vouchers Grossly Inadequate': Consumer Rights Organisation To File Class...
article-image

IndiGo Issues Statement After The Incident

In a statement, IndiGo said two passengers were declared unruly after behaving inappropriately during the waiting period. “As per protocol, they were asked to deboard the aircraft and were handed over to security agencies,” the airline said as quoted by TOI. IndiGo added that meals and refreshments were served multiple times during the delay and that airport staff remained available throughout to assist passengers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance
From Empty Booths To Evening Rush: How Mumbai's BMC Elections 2026 Poll Day Unfolded
From Empty Booths To Evening Rush: How Mumbai's BMC Elections 2026 Poll Day Unfolded
BMC Elections 2026 Results LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins Amid High Security; Fadnavis-Shinde Or...
BMC Elections 2026 Results LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins Amid High Security; Fadnavis-Shinde Or...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Final Voter Turnout For Mumbai Polls OUT; 52.94% Mumbaikars Voted For...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Final Voter Turnout For Mumbai Polls OUT; 52.94% Mumbaikars Voted For...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Election Commission Issues Notice To Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Election Commission Issues Notice To Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori...