Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 44-Year-Old Teacher Shocked After Being Told Vote Already Cast In Her Name At Govandi Booth

Mumbai, Jan 15: A 44-year-old history teacher, Sujata Subramaniam, was in for a shock on Thursday when she went to vote around noon at the Mumbai Public School polling centre, booth No. 16, in M/East ward, Govandi.

A resident of Deonar, she showed her Aadhar card to a woman sitting at the first table in the booth. When she proceeded further to get the voting slip for operating the EVM, she was told that someone had already voted against her name.

‘I couldn’t believe my ears’

“I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard this. My Aadhar card, which is proof of my identity, was very much with me and yet someone else voted in my name. I am sure the bogus voter would not have looked like me,” Sujata told the FPJ.

Officials offer no explanation

But she did not give up. She stood her ground and wanted to know how someone else could have voted in her name.

“The officials had no explanation. They also refused to be photographed. I somehow managed to take a picture of the polling officer’s I-card. Finally, a woman officer condescended to give me a paper ballot paper. I told her it is my constitutional right to cast my vote and she is not doing me a favour. But I was in for a further shock when I saw that the ballot paper was not even sealed in front of me. I won’t be in the least surprised if it is thrown in the dustbin,” Subramaniam added.

