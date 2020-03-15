From 'coronavirus porn' to 'gaumutra party', unexpected things the deadly pandemic has given the world

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.

Most people have forced themselves into 'SOCIAL DISTANCING', as tweeted by US President Donald Trump. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls, sporting events and concerts are shut down. Film releases and even shootings have been postponed. People have been advised to work from home.

Meanwhile, there are some unanticipated effects seen throughout the world. Here are the 5 of the unexpected effects of coronavirus:

1. Coronavirus Porn:

Yes, coronavirus porn is a thing. According to a report, if you search "coronavirus" on PornHub, a total of 112 videos will come up with hilarious titles, while xHamster has four videos within that search term. However, there are some videos with racist undertones. "I think people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies," said xHamster spokesperson Alex Hawkins.