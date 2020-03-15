From 'coronavirus porn' to 'gaumutra party', unexpected things the deadly pandemic has given the world

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.
Most people have forced themselves into 'SOCIAL DISTANCING', as tweeted by US President Donald Trump. Schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls, sporting events and concerts are shut down. Film releases and even shootings have been postponed. People have been advised to work from home.
Meanwhile, there are some unanticipated effects seen throughout the world. Here are the 5 of the unexpected effects of coronavirus:
1. Coronavirus Porn:
Yes, coronavirus porn is a thing. According to a report, if you search "coronavirus" on PornHub, a total of 112 videos will come up with hilarious titles, while xHamster has four videos within that search term. However, there are some videos with racist undertones. "I think people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies," said xHamster spokesperson Alex Hawkins.
2. Rise in divorce rates:
Due to couples quarantined in close quarters, there has been a spike in quarrels and fights, which has ultimately resulted in registering their divorce. According to a report, marriage registration offices in some districts of Xi'an in China have seen a record-high number of divorce requests in recent weeks amidst the outbreak. "As a result of the epidemic, many couples have been bound with each other at home for over a month, which evoked the underlying conflicts," said an officer.
3. Matt Damon movie Contagion:
Contagion, the 2011 movie, starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Jude Law, directed by Steven Soderbergh, unexpectedly rose in the popularity charts and was the seventh most popular movie on iTunes. The movie also saw a huge surge in rentals and piracy. According to an article in The Hindu, the movie offers a deep and well-researched insight into pandemic procedurals and worst-case scenarios, which can be identified with in the current climate.
4. Gaumutra Party:
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha organised a full-fledged Gaumutra Party and the members of the right-wing organisation drank it, in a bid to "neutralise the effect of coronavirus". The members of the group believe that the cow urine could save people from the deadly pandemic. A member went on to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also drinks it. He further said that they are going to send it to US President Donald Trump.
5. 'Go corona, corona go':
Despite the outbreak, the memers are having the time of their lives. Not just memes, there are even songs penned around the pandemic. India's very own meme-lord Ramdas Athawale went on and coined a chant to drive the virus away as our founding fathers told Simon. In a prayer meet, the Union Minister was seen along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks and all chanted 'Go corona, corona go' in unison.
6. Shortage of toilet paper and other essentials:
People are seen panicking due to the coronavirus pandemic are hoarding food commodities and other essential commodities. Eggs, milk, bread, pasta boxes and other canned goods are immediately sold out from the supermarkets. Along with food items, hand sanitizers and toilet papers are also becoming difficult to buy because of the shortage. In India, the masks and santitizers are sold at an extremely higher rate than normal.
